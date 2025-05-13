



Leading names from the equestrian world gathered in central London on Friday night (9 May) for the world premiere of the film Big Star: The Nick Skelton Story, which is released in UK cinemas from 6 June.

Zara Tindall, Jodie Kidd, John Whitaker and Geoff Billington were just some of the stars who joined Nick, his family and partner Laura Kraut at Ham Yard Hotel for an exclusive viewing of this much-anticipated documentary film charting his incredible sporting career.

The evening concluded with an enlightening Q&A with the double Olympic showjumping gold medallist, the film’s director Sarah George and executive producer Debbie Burrows, hosted by Steven Wilde.

Nick Skelton’s team-mates and lifelong friends John Whitaker and Geoff Billington enjoyed reliving their golden years together, echoing Nick’s hopes that the film will be “good for the sport” as it offers unrivalled insight into the showjumping world, the unique relationship between horse and athlete, and the highs and lows endured by a sporting hero.

“The film-makers have done a great job and I particularly enjoyed watching all the old video footage included in it,” says John. “What Nick did during his career – ultimately winning individual gold, which is what everybody is aiming for – was remarkable really and the film reflected the fact Nick only achieved it all by putting 200% into everything he did.”

Geoff adds: “I was there from the beginning so I’ve seen it before! It’s a good story, plenty of drama, and a great film, so I hope lots of people go and see it.”

Big Star: The Nick Skelton Story hits UK cinemas on 6 June and another preview will take place in Windsor this Friday (16 May) during Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Big Star: The Nick Skelton Story film review – five stars

This official all-access documentary of national hero Nick Skelton is this summer’s must-see movie. Most people will be aware of Nick’s inspirational story, his against-the-odds comeback from a broken neck and the remarkable journey he went on with his horse of a lifetime, Big Star, to ultimately win individual gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016 at the age of 58.

But this film contains plenty of unexpected twists and turns, from the touching contributions from the people who know him best to the early home videos of a young Nick Skelton and his beloved first pony Oxo and incredible footage taken during his time with Liz and Ted Edgar and from legendary venues such as Hickstead, Spruce Meadows and the Olympic Games.

Fresh insight also comes from the searing honesty with which Nick talks to camera, reflecting on his four decades as one of the world’s most successful and decorated showjumpers, recovering from a potentially life-changing injury in 2000 and the perilous road to achieving double Olympic gold with the mighty Big Star.

As British chef d’equipe Di Lampard says in the film, “It was in his DNA, he’s a winner.”

Nick’s is the perfect story, tailor-made for the big screen, but the production team at Dartmouth Films have done a superb job condensing hours and hours of footage and sporting achievements into an enchanting spectacle, packed full of heartbreak and heroism.

Contributions come from his sons Dan and Harry Skelton, legendary showjumper David Broome, devoted supergroom Mark Beever, team-mates John and Michael Whitaker, with an emotional tribute from 2004 Olympic champion Rodrigo Pessoa perhaps the most touching and humbling of all.

You also know you’ve made it in life when The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, shares one of the coolest appraisals of Nick’s riding career.

I’ve watched every genre of sport documentary from Messi and Mbappé to Formula 1: Drive To Survive and Champions: Full Gallop; it’s a tried and tested formula that rarely fails to deliver, but Big Star: The Nick Skelton Story sets the bar even higher and I’m sure will appeal far beyond the equestrian world.

As one lady in the audience at Friday night’s premiere revealed, she’d been inspired by Nick Skelton from first seeing him on the cover of Pony magazine many years ago. His story continues to inspire and this five-star film is a fitting tribute to a truly remarkable sportsman.

Big Star: The Nick Skelton Story is released in UK cinemas on 6 June.

