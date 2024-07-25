



The British Olympic event horses moved into the beautiful venue in Versailles, Paris, yesterday and they and their riders have had a busy day today ahead of tomorrow’s first horse inspection.

Let’s get a glimpse of what Ros Canter, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Yasmin Ingham have been up to – and of course, Lordships Graffalo, London 52, JL Dublin and Banzai Du Loir…

This morning, the team walked the cross-country course, designed by Pierre Le Goupil.

This afternoon, each nation was given an allocated time to work horses in and around the main arena. The riders and horses progressed from the warm-up arenas behind the stand into the stadium, where they initially rode around the outside of the dressage arena while the team before them were between the white boards. Then, they had around 15 minutes in the actual arena where the tests will take place on Saturday.

All four British Olympic event horses produced some great work under the watchful eye of team officials including Dickie and coach Chris Bartle.

Grooms Alison Bell (Banzai Du Loir), Adam Short (JL Dublin), Sarah Charnley (Lordships Graffalo) and Tilly Hughes (London 52) were also in attendance.

The Brits will be the 18th of 27 nations to come forward at the trot-up tomorrow and the inspection starts at 9.30am local time (8.30am British time).

Other nations assess the course

We also caught some of the other riders on camera checking out the track.

Pictures by Peter Nixon

