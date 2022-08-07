Classy Nugget seizes last-gasp victory to take retrained racehorse crown at Gatcombe





Gold Nugget, a racehorse which failed to fire on the track in three runs, is excelling in his new career, landing Gatcombe Horse Trials’ retrained racehorse championship at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing.

“He’s just been a really good little fella,” said Andrew. “He’s a game horse who just wants to do his job.”

The format of this RoR/NTF-sponsored class is a regular horse trials of dressage, showjumping and cross-country at intermediate novice level, to give a top-10 which showjump again in reverse order for the title. It’s quite a demanding format for any horse to showjump twice, but perhaps particularly for an ex-racer who is naturally more predisposed to jump flat after going cross-country. Today (Sunday, 7 August), was the final showjumping round.

Gatcombe Horse Trials retrained racehorse championship: placings

Tom McEwen was bidding for his second championship of the weekend, having already taken the intermediate title, with his ride Magdalena Gut’s Dream Big leading throughout the first three phases on his dressage score of 31.1. However, Andrew Downes and Golden Nugget were breathing down their necks 0.6 of a penalty behind coming into the showjumping final. When “Nugget” jumped clear, the pressure was on and Dream Big lowered one rail to slip to second.

Hector Payne and Tom Dillinger were third, adding just 0.4 of a time-fault across country to their dressage of 35.6.

Nick and Jane Moss’s Gold Nugget finished last on two of his three racing runs, but switched to eventing at five with Andrew. He was already advanced by the age of seven, and is established now at four-star aged 12. But Andrew said that this didn’t mean today’s task was straightforward.

“He’s a thoroughbred, and so he can go in and jump a clear round at four-star, or he can have two down at novice,” he said.

It was due recompense for Andrew after suffering a broken cheekpiece during one of his rounds in the Dodson & Horrell British novice championship yesterday (Saturday, 6 August) and being forced to pull up.

