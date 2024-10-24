Oliver Townend’s freshly minted five-star grey impresses as Brits on song at Pau





Oliver Townend showed he has another exciting grey five-star prospect in his string as En Taro Des Vernier stepped up to deliver a sub-30 dressage on his first attempt at this level at Pau Horse Trials today (Thursday).

Oliver and the 10-year-old, by the late, great eventing stallion Upsilon, ended the opening day of dressage at Pau Horse Trials in provisional third place on a score of 29.4.

The gelding, who is owned by Sir John and Victoria Peace, is one of three rides on Oliver’s card at this year’s French five-star, with Crazy Du Loir and Kentucky winner Cooley Rosalent to start their Pau campaigns tomorrow (Friday).

“He’s got a nice brain and I think he’s a good horse for the future,” said Oliver, fresh from Maryland 5 Star victory with Ballaghmor Class, adding he was pleased with En Taro Des Vernier’s dressage performance.

“He’s a character. He pretends he’s fizzy and hot, but he’s lazy and cold at the same time, so you can very easily be made to look a monkey by him. But he loves his job and he’s always got his ears pricked. He’s a bit of a playboy – for example, if you do medium canter without a buck, that’s a win.

“He has a great attitude, loves his cross country and has jumped to a decent level.”

“We’ve only had him for two-and-a-half years, and we’re happy with his progression so far.”

It’s been a solid opening day for the Brits. Former Pau winner Tom McEwen heads the provisional standings after day one with Brookfield Quality (25.8) and seven British combinations feature in the top-10 at this stage.

Fiona Cashel and her own 16-year-old Creevagh Silver De Haar produced a five-star personal best of 29.7 to hold provisional fifth.

“He just tries so hard for me – he’s an absolute gem. We used to get 35s the whole time, and he’s just got better with age,” said Fiona, crediting trainer Damien Hallam for the improvement.

She explained it has also been a case of “being brave enough” to resist the temptation to do too much at an event.

“The less I work him, the better he is. I did work him properly yesterday, but today I haven’t been on him,” she said. “He’s just grazed and he’s so easy, bless him, he just comes out and does his thing.”

Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI are within touching distance of the leaders in sixth (30), while Isabel White and Icarus made a smart first five-star appearance to hold eighth on 30.9.

Tom Rowland and KND Steel Pulse are in ninth place after day one, with judges rewarding their tidy performance with a score of 31.5.

“It does just show that if you can pull off a mistake free test, it’s worth a lot,” said Tom.

Reigning Pau champion Ros Canter, who scooped the 2023 title with Izilot DHI, rounds off the top 10 at this stage with the first of her two rides, MHS Seventeen (31.7).

“I was chuffed to bits with him,” said Ros, adding that this is the 11-year-old Callahan gelding’s first CCI5* and only his third long-format event.

“He definitely got a bit of stage fright, bless him. He’s pretty green, and he’s got a bit of a suspicious streak. So he went in and every corner he had his hand break on, and he needed me to hold his hand quite a lot. But there’s so much more to come.

“We’re only just scratching the surface of what he’s going to be capable of.”

Day two of Pau Horse Trials dressage starts at 8am UK time (9am local time) tomorrow (Friday).

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout Pau five-star, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now