World number one off to superb start at Pau: ‘We’ve created a great bond’





World number one Tom McEwen stormed into the lead on the opening day of dressage at Pau Horse Trials with a supple and flowing test aboard Brookfield Quality.

Tom, who won the French five-star in 2019 with Toledo De Kerser, has set a competitive target of 25.8 for this strong field to chase.

The 15-year-old Brookfield Quality, owned by John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn, powered through the early trot work, cutting an elegant picture in Pau’s sun-soaked arena.

“He was amazing. He sailed through his test,” said Tom. “I slightly lost him a little bit in the canter in terms of the softness, but he nailed absolutely everything. I’m really pleased with him.”

Brookfield Quality has a wealth of four-star experience, with both his current rider and Piggy March, and stepped up to five-star at Lumühlen in June. Things didn’t go quite to plan in Germany – after a solid dressage test, the pair were held in a squall across country and Tom pulled up several fences after being restarted.

The OBOS Quality son comes to his second five-star following solid autumn prep runs, including a CCI3* win at Cornbury and finishing runner up with a double jumping clear in an open intermediate section at Little Downham.

“He’s definitely come on [since Luhmühlen], he’s getting stronger and we’re getting to know each other a bit better,” said Tom.

“He’s fitter this time round, which meant I was slightly struggling on the flat two weeks ago! But you just know, as soon as he gets to a show he’s awesome. He knows what he’s doing and you can trust him.”

He added: “It’s just been a case of getting to know him. Piggy did the most amazing job with him, and Harry Meade before that. We get along – I seem to be quite good with slightly strange horses. We’ve created a great bond, and he’s always been amazing on the flat. So it’s just about coming out and proving it really.”

New Zealand’s Clarke Johnstone has made his first CCI5* start since 2017 and is in second place on a score of 26.1 with his Olympic ride Menlo Park.

“He felt beautiful – really focused and relaxed, with a nice energy,” said Clarke, who finished 18th in Paris with this 14-year-old gelding, who he owns with his parents Jean and Rob.

“There were a couple of small errors, but I could hardly fault him. He was just completely with me, had his mind on the job and was giving me everything.

“He’s always been rideable – he’s not naughty or difficult, but it’s taken a while to be able to get the relaxation and the energy. It was usually one or the other.

“Now I feel like we’re able to get a really good activity with him, completely relaxed, which has taken a while to get the hang of. He’s a lovely guy, very easy on the whole and beautiful to ride.”

Oliver Townend, fresh from his Maryland 5 Star victory with the great Ballaghmor Class, was first to go aboard the five-star debutant En Taro Des Vernier. The 10-year-old Upsilon son, owned by Sir John and Victoria Peace, holds third place at this stage on 29.4 – just 0.1 of a penalty ahead of Boyd Martin and Fedarman B in fourth (29.5).

The sizable British entry is off to a strong start, with seven Brits among the top 10 at this stage.

Today’s short dressage session featured 24 of the 73 starters, with the remaining 49 set to start their Pau Horse Trials campaigns tomorrow (Friday). Dressage action restarts at 8am UK time (9am local time).

