Why aren’t all the World Championships being held at the same place this year?
Hosting all the equestrian World Championships together as the World Equestrian Games (WEG) was first trialed in Stockholm, Sweden in 1990. Since then WEG has gone ahead every four years, but a number of organising committees have found it difficult to make it financially viable to host eight equestrian world championships at the same venue. As a result, the wisdom of continuing with the WEG format has been questioned, and in 2022 the championships have been split across three venues instead.
Where are the other 2022 World Championships?
The eventing World Championships and the driving are both taking place at Pratoni del Vivaro in Italy in September 2022. The endurance World Championships are to take place at Verona, Isola della Scala, in Italy in October.
Dressage timetable
Sat 6 Aug
• Dressage grand prix: day one Sun 7 Aug
• Dressage grand prix: day two Mon 8 Aug
• Dressage grand prix special Wed 10 Aug
• Dressage grand prix freestyle
Showjumping timetable
Wed 10 Aug
• Showjumping first round Thurs 11 Aug
• Showjumping second round Fri 12 Aug
• Showjumping third round and team final Sun 14 Aug
• Showjumping individual final
Para dressage timetable
Wed 10 Aug
• Individual: Grade IV
• Individual: Grade V
• Individual: Grade II Thur 11 Aug
• Individual: Grade III
• Individual: Grade I Fri 12 Aug
• Team test: Grade IV
• Team test: Grade V
• Team test: Grade II Sat 13 Aug
• Team test: Grade III
• Team test: Grade I Sun 14 Aug
• Individual freestyle: Grade IV/V
• Individual freestyle: Grade I/II/III