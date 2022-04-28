Hosting all the equestrian World Championships together as the World Equestrian Games (WEG) was first trialed in Stockholm, Sweden in 1990. Since then WEG has gone ahead every four years, but a number of organising committees have found it difficult to make it financially viable to host eight equestrian world championships at the same venue. As a result, the wisdom of continuing with the WEG format has been questioned, and in 2022 the championships have been split across three venues instead.