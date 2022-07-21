Breaking* British World Championships showjumping team announced

The Team GBR horses and riders who will be gunning for glory in Herning have been chosen, as the British team for the showjumping World Championships has been announced.
British Equestrian and British Showjumping have today confirmed the four horse and rider combinations, and reserves, for the event in Herning, Denmark, from 6 to 14 August.
The entries, in alphabetical order, are:
Scott Brash with 13-year-old gelding Hello Jefferson
Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham
Breeder: Bernard Mols
Breeding: Cooper Van De Heffink, out of an Irco Mena mare
Groom: David Honnet
Harry Charles with 13-year-old gelding Romeo 88
Owners: Harry and Ann Thompson
Breeder: Picobello Horses
Breeding: Contact Van De Heffinck, out of an Orlando mare
Groom: Georgia Ellwood
Ben Maher with 13-year-old gelding Explosion W
Owners: Ben and PAmela Wright
Breeder: W Wijnen
Breeding: Chacco-Blue, out of a Baloubet mare
Groom: Sophie Currie
Joe Stockdale with 10-year-old mare Equine America Cacharel (pictured)
Owners: Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale
Breeder: Bohm Helmut
Breeding: Cachas, out of a Quinar mare
Groom: Charlotte Attwell
Harry has also been selected with 12-year-old gelding Casquo Blue as a direct reserve
Owner: Stall Zet
Breeder: Gestuet Lewitz
Breeding: Chacco-Blue, out of a Carthago Z mare
Ben has also been selected with 12-year-old stallion Faltic HB as a direct replacement
Owner: Oakingham Stud
Breeder: A Brinkman
Breeding: Baltic VDL, out of a Concorde mare
The travelling reserve is:
John Whitaker with 14-year-old gelding Equine America Unick Du Francport
Owners: John and his wife Clare Whitaker
Breeder: Laurent Baillet
Breeding: Zandor, out of a Helios De La Cour mare
Groom: Kerry Finch
The reserves are:
Amy Inglis with 14-year-old mare Wishes
Owner: Amy’s mother Claire Inglis
Breeder: Claire Inglis
Breeding: Guidam, out of a Wellington mare
Jodie Hall McAteer, with 13-year-old gelding Salt ‘n’ Peppa
Owner: Jodie’s mother Mandy Hall
Breeder: Heinrich Zettel
Breeding: Stolzenberg, out of an Escudo mare
Ellen Whitaker with 10-year-old mare Equine America Spacecake
Owner: Tilly Shaw
Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz
Breeding: Stakkatol, out of a Kannan mare
Selection decisions for the British team for the showjumping World Championships are subject to the athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point until 25 July 2022.
