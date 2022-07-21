Breaking* British World Championships showjumping team announced





The Team GBR horses and riders who will be gunning for glory in Herning have been chosen, as the British team for the showjumping World Championships has been announced.

British Equestrian and British Showjumping have today confirmed the four horse and rider combinations, and reserves, for the event in Herning, Denmark, from 6 to 14 August.

The entries, in alphabetical order, are:

Scott Brash with 13-year-old gelding Hello Jefferson

Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham

Breeder: Bernard Mols

Breeding: Cooper Van De Heffink, out of an Irco Mena mare

Groom: David Honnet

Harry Charles with 13-year-old gelding Romeo 88

Owners: Harry and Ann Thompson

Breeder: Picobello Horses

Breeding: Contact Van De Heffinck, out of an Orlando mare

Groom: Georgia Ellwood

Ben Maher with 13-year-old gelding Explosion W

Owners: Ben and PAmela Wright

Breeder: W Wijnen

Breeding: Chacco-Blue, out of a Baloubet mare

Groom: Sophie Currie

Joe Stockdale with 10-year-old mare Equine America Cacharel (pictured)

Owners: Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale

Breeder: Bohm Helmut

Breeding: Cachas, out of a Quinar mare

Groom: Charlotte Attwell

Harry has also been selected with 12-year-old gelding Casquo Blue as a direct reserve

Owner: Stall Zet

Breeder: Gestuet Lewitz

Breeding: Chacco-Blue, out of a Carthago Z mare

Ben has also been selected with 12-year-old stallion Faltic HB as a direct replacement

Owner: Oakingham Stud

Breeder: A Brinkman

Breeding: Baltic VDL, out of a Concorde mare

The travelling reserve is:

John Whitaker with 14-year-old gelding Equine America Unick Du Francport

Owners: John and his wife Clare Whitaker

Breeder: Laurent Baillet

Breeding: Zandor, out of a Helios De La Cour mare

Groom: Kerry Finch

The reserves are:

Amy Inglis with 14-year-old mare Wishes

Owner: Amy’s mother Claire Inglis

Breeder: Claire Inglis

Breeding: Guidam, out of a Wellington mare

Jodie Hall McAteer, with 13-year-old gelding Salt ‘n’ Peppa

Owner: Jodie’s mother Mandy Hall

Breeder: Heinrich Zettel

Breeding: Stolzenberg, out of an Escudo mare

Ellen Whitaker with 10-year-old mare Equine America Spacecake

Owner: Tilly Shaw

Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz

Breeding: Stakkatol, out of a Kannan mare

Selection decisions for the British team for the showjumping World Championships are subject to the athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point until 25 July 2022.

