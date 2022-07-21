{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
*Breaking* British World Championships showjumping team announced

    • The Team GBR horses and riders who will be gunning for glory in Herning have been chosen, as the British team for the showjumping World Championships has been announced.

    British Equestrian and British Showjumping have today confirmed the four horse and rider combinations, and reserves, for the event in Herning, Denmark, from 6 to 14 August.

    The entries, in alphabetical order, are:

    Scott Brash with 13-year-old gelding Hello Jefferson

    Owners: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham

    Breeder: Bernard Mols

    Breeding: Cooper Van De Heffink, out of an Irco Mena mare

    Groom: David Honnet

    Harry Charles with 13-year-old gelding Romeo 88

    Owners: Harry and Ann Thompson

    Breeder: Picobello Horses

    Breeding: Contact Van De Heffinck, out of an Orlando mare

    Groom: Georgia Ellwood

    Ben Maher with 13-year-old gelding Explosion W

    Owners: Ben and PAmela Wright

    Breeder: W Wijnen

    Breeding: Chacco-Blue, out of a Baloubet mare

    Groom: Sophie Currie

    Joe Stockdale with 10-year-old mare Equine America Cacharel (pictured)

    Owners: Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale

    Breeder: Bohm Helmut

    Breeding: Cachas, out of a Quinar mare

    Groom: Charlotte Attwell

    Harry has also been selected with 12-year-old gelding Casquo Blue as a direct reserve

    Owner: Stall Zet

    Breeder: Gestuet Lewitz

    Breeding: Chacco-Blue, out of a Carthago Z mare

    Ben has also been selected with 12-year-old stallion Faltic HB as a direct replacement

    Owner: Oakingham Stud

    Breeder: A Brinkman

    Breeding: Baltic VDL, out of a Concorde mare

    The travelling reserve is:

    John Whitaker with 14-year-old gelding Equine America Unick Du Francport

    Owners: John and his wife Clare Whitaker

    Breeder: Laurent Baillet

    Breeding: Zandor, out of a Helios De La Cour mare

    Groom: Kerry Finch

    The reserves are:

    Amy Inglis with 14-year-old mare Wishes

    Owner: Amy’s mother Claire Inglis

    Breeder: Claire Inglis

    Breeding: Guidam, out of a Wellington mare

    Jodie Hall McAteer, with 13-year-old gelding Salt ‘n’ Peppa

    Owner: Jodie’s mother Mandy Hall

    Breeder: Heinrich Zettel

    Breeding: Stolzenberg, out of an Escudo mare

    Ellen Whitaker with 10-year-old mare Equine America Spacecake

    Owner: Tilly Shaw

    Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz

    Breeding: Stakkatol, out of a Kannan mare

    Selection decisions for the British team for the showjumping World Championships are subject to the athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point until 25 July 2022.

