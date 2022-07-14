Ireland eyes up medals with showjumping World Championships team





The Irish team has been revealed for the showjumping World Championships in Herning, Denmark (6-14 August).

The five combinations and reserve chosen by Ireland’s chef d’equipe Michael Blake are:

Bertam Allen with 10-year-old gelding Pacino Amiro

Owner: Aiden McGrory

Breeder: Simon Scott

Breeding: by Pacino, out of a NC Amiro mare

Cian O’Connor with 14-year-old gelding C Vier 2

Owner: Susan Magnier

Breeder: W Wolters

Breeding: by Cardento 933, out of a Concorde mare

Daniel Coyle with 12-year-old mare Legacy

Owner: Daniel and Ariel Grange

Breeder: Romain Rotty

Breeding: by Chippendale Z, out of a Bon Ami mare

Darragh Kenny with 15-year-old stallion VDL Cartello

Owner: Heathman Farm LLC

Breeder: Witt Pferdezucht

Breeding: by Cartani 4, out of a mare by Lord

Denis Lynch with 13-year-old gelding Brooklyn Heights

Owner: Molly Ohrstrom

Breeder: Eric Polfliet

Breeding: By Nabab De Reve, out of a For Pleasure mare

Trevor Breen and Highland President have been selected as the non-travelling reserves.

Michael said he had selected a “vastly experienced” team, and although Denis and Brooklyn Heights and Cian and C Vier 2 are relatively new partnerships, both combinations have been performing well.

“I believe we can get a great result at the showjumping World Championships; I think we’ll certainly be in contention to win a medal,” he said. “We have been building towards this and have had four Nation Cup wins this year. It has been a very good year so far and I’m looking forward to the team going out there and performing well.

“I must also thank our owners, for providing these wonderful horses to Team Ireland and giving us the opportunity to compete for medals at such a high level.”

