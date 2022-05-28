Herning is playing host to the FEI Jumping, Dressage, Para-dressage and Vaulting World Championships in August this year. If you’re planning a trip to the event in Denmark, we’ve rounded up some places to stay near by including holiday lets, B&Bs and hotels in Herning, and have put together some travel information, too.
When are the FEI World Championships in Herning?
- Dressage: 6–10 August
- Vaulting: 7–10 August
- Para-dressage: 10–14 August
- Showjumping: 10–14 August
The driving and eventing World Championships will be held at Pratoni on 22–24 September and 15–18 September respectively.
Travel to Herning World Championships 2022
The closest international airport to Herning is Billund (approx 35 miles/40 min drive).
To check and compare flight prices, visit booking.com, kayak.co.uk or tripadvisor.co.uk
B&Bs, holiday lets and hotels in Herning
Accommodation is listed in order of driving distance from the dressage and showjumping, which will be held at the MCH Arena.
Camping is available at The Village in Herning – visit herning2022.com for more information.
Hotel Herning, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: <1 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
Hotel Sov Godt Herning, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 1.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Lenes Logi, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 1.5 miles | Type: 3-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Motel Poppelvej, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 1.5 miles | Type: Motel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
Hotel Lynggaarden, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 1.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Scandic Regina, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 2.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Best Western Plus Hotel Eyde, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Herning City Hotel, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Rind B&B, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 2.4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
Centrum Sleepover, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 2.5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Herning City Apartments, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 2.5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |
View at booking.com
Lindas Casa, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 2.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Hotel DGI-Huset Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 2.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
BB-Hotel, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 2.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Kløvermarken 14, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 2.8 miles | Type: Homestay | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Svendlundgaard Apartments, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 2.9 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Østergaards Hotel, Herning
Distance to MCH Arena: 3.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
