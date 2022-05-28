



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Herning is playing host to the FEI Jumping, Dressage, Para-dressage and Vaulting World Championships in August this year. If you’re planning a trip to the event in Denmark, we’ve rounded up some places to stay near by including holiday lets, B&Bs and hotels in Herning, and have put together some travel information, too.

When are the FEI World Championships in Herning?

The driving and eventing World Championships will be held at Pratoni on 22–24 September and 15–18 September respectively.

Travel to Herning World Championships 2022

The closest international airport to Herning is Billund (approx 35 miles/40 min drive).

To check and compare flight prices, visit booking.com, kayak.co.uk or tripadvisor.co.uk



B&Bs, holiday lets and hotels in Herning

Accommodation is listed in order of driving distance from the dressage and showjumping, which will be held at the MCH Arena.

Camping is available at The Village in Herning – visit herning2022.com for more information.

Hotel Herning, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: <1 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Hotel Sov Godt Herning, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 1.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Lenes Logi, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 1.5 miles | Type: 3-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Motel Poppelvej, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 1.5 miles | Type: Motel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Hotel Lynggaarden, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 1.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Scandic Regina, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 2.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Best Western Plus Hotel Eyde, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Herning City Hotel, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Rind B&B, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 2.4 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

Centrum Sleepover, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 2.5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Herning City Apartments, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 2.5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

View at booking.com

Lindas Casa, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 2.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Hotel DGI-Huset Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 2.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

BB-Hotel, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 2.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Kløvermarken 14, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 2.8 miles | Type: Homestay | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Svendlundgaard Apartments, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 2.9 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Østergaards Hotel, Herning

Distance to MCH Arena: 3.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.