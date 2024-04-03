‘The undisputed king’: heartbreak as medal-winning horse put down after accident





Famoso OLD, the world team bronze medal-winning ride of Germany’s Benjamin Werndl, has been put down following a field accident.

“I don’t want it to be true. And yet I have to tell you with a heavy heart, Famoso is no longer alive,” said Benjamin today (3 April).

Benjamin said the 15-year-old Farewell III x Welt Hit II gelding fractured a leg in the field.

“We don’t know exactly how it happened,” he said, adding that there was “no chance of it healing”.

Benjamin said his “world has collapsed”.

“He was so special. So intelligent, mischievous, playful, cheeky and sweet. And so talented. We still had so much to do, especially this year,” he said.

“He came to us in Aubenhausen at the age of seven. His owner Flora Keller entrusted him to me and I quickly realised that he was something very special.”

Benjamin said technical work was “very easy” for Famoso, so piaffe and passage soon became their “favourite lessons”.

“I will never forget this feeling on him, this lightness, this melting in the movement and this joy of walking,” he said.

Famoso made his international debut with Benjamin at the Mariakalnok CDI3* in Hungary, where they won the prix st georges. The following year Famoso stepped up to international grand prix.

The pair were selected for the German squad, and Benjamin said although “minor injuries set us back from time to time, they never stopped us”.

In 2022 Benjamin and Famoso were part of the German team at the Aachen Nations Cup, finishing second. That year they made their championship debut at the World Championships in Herning, where they were on the team that won bronze, alongside Isabell Werth and DSP Quantaz, Frederic Wandres and Duke of Britain and Ingrid Klimke and Fraziskus. The following day Benjamin and Famoso went on to record a personal best grand prix freestyle score of 85.89%, for individual fourth.

“2022 was our year; a dream come true for me. I had the feeling back then that he not only gave everything for me, but even more,” said Benjamin, who added that last year the pair had an “unintentional break”, but were ready to “attack again this year”.

“He was 15, in his prime and very fit. But things turned out differently,” he said.

Benjamin added that Famoso “always loved being the centre of attention”, and his groom Aniko granted his “every wish”.

“He was the undisputed king in my stable and made all the horses and people around him feel this in a loving and mischievous way,” said Benjamin.

“He really enjoyed his life in Aubenhausen and I would have loved to give him so many more years with us.”

