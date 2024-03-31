‘There’s a lack of transparency’: Richard Davison on FEI rule changes





Richard Davison is a four-time Olympian and multi-medalled rider – but his contribution to dressage extends far beyond sporting success. Over the years he has been a part of several FEI working groups and task forces as well as other bodies, responsible for making recommendations to the governing body.

On the latest episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, he shared his insight on how tack and equipment rule changes are currently approved at the FEI.

“There are around 123 national federations and all have an equal vote,” Richard explained. “At the general assembly, although the FEI try to present these things simply and as best they can, if you bear in mind all the FEI disciplines and all of the federations that are expected to vote and understand the ins and outs of equipment and their effect on the horses, to be honest, it can be very hit and miss – and it shouldn’t be.

“I don’t think the current system is particularly working, the FEI tried to have a more systematic approach to this, but I don’t think they’re always looking at this as an evidence-based process.”

Richard adds that the science behind why certain bits are approved or not isn’t always published by the FEI.

“I think there’s a lack of transparency there,” he adds “Even if the science isn’t complete or fully robust, let us know what the reasoning is.

“I’ve been part of these groups over the years, and sitting around an office table trying to guess how the pressures of a bit work is a very inefficient process, so I think they need to rethink it, they need to open the doors and be more transparent.”

FEI Equipment rule changes: “We need to seek the input of experts”

Richard emphasises that it’s very important what the FEI prohibit or allow – and why – because their regulations normally trickle down to the national federations, and the rules we ride under here.

As well as being more transparent, he encourages the FEI to take on the advice of experts. “We have to go and seek the advice of experts and base [rule changes] on as reliable evidence as we have currently,” he says.

Despite his frustrations, Richard remains overwhelmingly positive about the future of dressage.

“You don’t need to compete to enjoy dressage, but if you do compete, you have to do it for the right reasons, it’s not all about winning prizes, it’s about the satisfaction that you get from the relationship with the horse, in the stable and in the saddle, and that’s why I love doing it and don’t intend to retire.

“We’re all so lucky that this has been the path that we’ve been able to follow.”

To hear more from Richard Davison on the FEI, his expectations heading towards the Paris Olympics and how Britain became a force to be reckoned with in dressage, listen to episode 142 of The Horse & Hound Podcast here, or search “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your favourite podcast app.

