The Horse & Hound Podcast 142: Carl Hester on 2023 and the Paris Olympics | Feeding during the winter





On our 142nd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is currently supported by Spillers, we speak to six-time Olympian Carl Hester. He looks back on this year’s successes, including winning European team gold and a national championships win, plus he looks forward to next year’s Paris Olympics. We will then hear from Spillers’ nutritionist Georgina Burgoyne, who will talk about conditioning horses with winter coming up. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“I’ve tried to commit myself towards next year. I’m feeling excited about it and I just have to keep my fingers crossed that I’m riding well enough and the horses are going well enough to try and be part of that team” – Carl Hester on the possibility of riding at the 2024 Paris Olympics

We will then hear from Spillers’ nutritionist Georgina Burgoyne, who will talk about conditioning horses with winter coming up.

“In essence, if you’ve got a fat horse, use winter to slim them down, whereas for our poor doers, the aim is to prevent weight loss before it starts – you just need to be proactive and keep an eye on them, which is the best strategy” – Georgina Burgoyne

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 142

