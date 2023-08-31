The Horse & Hound Podcast 140: Caroline Powell on her 2010 Burghley win with Lenamore | Feeding a competition horse





Our 140th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is currently supported by Baileys Horse Feeds, we delve into the history of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials and chat to Caroline Powell, the New Zealand rider who won the event in 2010 aboard the wonderful little grey, Lenamore. We will then hear from Bailey’s Horse Feeds nutritionist Emma Short, who will give us some advice on feeding a competition horse. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“He’s still my idol – our relationship was similar to a marriage in that we loved each other and hated each other sometimes. He was a special little horse and I think he catapulted me right into the stars and kept us there for quite a long time” – Caroline Powell on Lenamore

“When a horse’s workload is increasing, their nutrient requirements also increase, and choosing the right feed is really important to compliment the forage that you have available” – Emma Short

