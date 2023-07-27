The Horse & Hound Podcast 139: Hickstead Derby winner David Simpson | Keeping horses hydrated





Our 139th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is currently supported by Spillers, features an exclusive interview with 2023 Hickstead Derby winner David Simpson, who talks about how he secured his big victory. This is followed by Spillers’ senior nutritionist Bella Fricker and six-time Olympic medallist Andrew Hoy explaining how to keep your horse hydrated and how to monitor it too. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“Pjotr’s trip around the Derby this year was by far the best one I’ve had, because he’s so beautiful to ride and he has such good balance so you can put him wherever you want to and it makes life so much easier” – David Simpson on his round with the eight-year-old stallion Pjotr Van De Kruishoeve in this year’s Hickstead Derby

Then we hear from Spillers’ senior nutritionist Bella Fricker and six-time Olympic medallist Andrew Hoy, who chat about how to recognise the signs of dehydration and how to keep your horse hydrated both at home and on the road.

“Water and hydration is one of the key factors with horses arriving at their destination well. I weigh horses before departure and upon arrival and dehydration is the biggest weight loss” – Andrew Hoy

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 139

