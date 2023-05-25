The Horse & Hound Podcast 137: Showing legend Jayne Ross | Expert feeding advice





Our 137th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is supported by Baileys Horse Feeds, features an exclusive interview with showing legend Jayne Ross. She talks about the secrets behind her success. We’ll then hear from Baileys Horse Feeds’ senior nutritionist Emma Short, who offers her expert advice on all things horse feed-related. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“I never plan– I fly by the seat of my pants and hope the horses are flying with me” – Jayne Ross on a fact about her that might surprise you

“Te first thing that is a good starting point is what your existing feed is offering your horse and the dE of a product – telling us how many calories and therefore how much energy that feed is supplying” – Baileys Horse Feeds’ senior nutritionist Emma Short

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 137

