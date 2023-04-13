The Horse & Hound Podcast 135: Top young dressage rider Annabella Pidgley | Riding helmet standards





Our 135th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is currently supported by Charles Owen, features an exclusive interview with young grand prix dressage rider Annabella Pidgley. She talks about her whirlwind journey since taking on Charlotte Dujardin’s former ride Gio. We’ll then hear from British Equestrian Trade Association executive director Claire Williams, who clears up some mysteries around helmet standards and what to look for when buying a new helmet. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“It’s been incredible but it’s definitely been challenging too – I’ve had to really step up my riding since last year” – Annabella on what it has been like to take on the ride on Gio

“I’m going to talk you through how helmet standards are made and why it’s important you understand how they are going to make you safer” – Claire Williams; British Equestrian Trade Association executive director

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 135

