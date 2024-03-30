



The FEI has released the definite entries list for the 2024 Dressage World Cup Final (16-20 April) which will be held in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, with 17 combinations participating.

Lottie Fry, riding Everdale, will be Britain’s sole representative. The pair have been regulars on the indoor circuit, contesting World Cup qualifiers in London, Mechlen, Amsterdam and ’s-Hertogenbosch, finishing second in the Western European League, three points behind Isabell Werth.

Isabell will be riding her long-term partner, 18-year-old Emilio 107 rather than DSP Quantaz who contested two World Cup qualifiers.

It should be tight between the two at the top of the leaderboard, with Emilio averaging 87.41% across his two freestyles in qualifying, and Everdale 85.11% from his four – Everdale also earned the highest score between the two of 88.18% in Amsterdam.

Other top riders in contention for places on the podium include Nanna Skodborg Merrald with Blue Hors Don Olmybrio and Patrik Kittel and Touchdown.

Each year a qualification spot is reserved for title defenders but 2022 and 2023 champions Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB will not be at this year’s finals in Riyadh.

The combination contested one World Cup qualifier in Basel – winning on 91.01% – so did not meet the two-qualifier minimum required to defend their title.

But this does not come as a surprise, and it was always expected that Dalera would not travel to Riyadh in the build-up to the Paris Olympics in the summer.

Another rider who has announced she is not going is Emille Scholtens, who qualified joint seventh in the Western European League riding the 11-year-old Olympic hopeful Indian Rock.

These withdrawals have opened up spots for German rider Raphael Netz and Belgian riders Flore de Winne and Larissa Pauliuis.

Despite finishing seventh in the Western European League, Raphael would not have been able to compete had Jessica qualified, as national federations may send a maximum of three riders.

As it is not covered by league qualification, the title-defender spot is allocated to the combination with the highest FEI dressage world ranking, who have participated in at least two World Cup qualifiers. This spot has been allocated to Larissa after combinations ahead of her in the rankings declined the invitation.

Emille’s spot bumps down to the next highest rider in the Western European League, which was Flore – who despite finishing joint 10th alongside Austrian rider Diana Porsche qualifies, as per the rules, owing to her higher average score.

Dressage World Cup entries

Western European League (nine entries):

Isabell Werth – Emilio 107 (GER)

Lottie Fry – Everdale (GBR)

Patrik Kittel – Touchdown (SWE)

Mathias Alexander Rath – Destacado FRH (GER)

Nanna Skodborg Merrald – Blue Hors Don Olymbrio (DEN)

Morgan Barbançon – Sir Donnerhall II OLD (FRA)

Raphael Netz – Great Escape Camelot (GER)

Borja Carrascova – Sir Hubert NRW (ESP)

Flore de Winne – Flynn FRH (BEL)

Central European League (two entries):

Alisa Glinka – Abercrombie (MDA)

Justina Vanagaite – Nabab (LTU)

Pacific League (one entry):

Melissa Galloway – Windermere J’Obei W (NZL)

North American League (three entries):

Benjamin Ebeling – Indeed (USA)

Kevin Kohmann – Duenensee (USA)

Anna Marek – Fayvel (USA)

FEI extra starting places (two with a third unallocated):

Thamar Zweistra – Hexagon’s Ich Weiss (NED)

Larissa Pauluis – First-Step Valentin (BEL)

