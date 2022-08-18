The Horse & Hound Podcast 116: World Championships review and BSPS Championships preview





Our 116th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast features our review of Ecco FEI World Championships, including all the showjumping and para dressage action, as well as the dressage freestyle (check out last week’s episode for the rest of the dressage medals). H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald catches up with our Herning showjumping reporter H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones, while H&H’s dressage editor Polly Bryan, who was also out in Herning, chats to H&H‘s senior news writer Lucy Elder. Turning our eyes to the future, H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson interviews producers Sara Parrott and Craig Elenor about their BSPS Championships memories and their plans for this year’s show, before filling in our podcast host H&H’s Pippa Roome on why this show is so important in the showing calendar and what highlights to look forward to. We hope you will enjoy listening.

Our 116th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast is the second part of our review of the Ecco FEI World Championships action, kicking off with H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald catching-up with H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones, who was part of our team reporting from Herning.

“We all wish we had a horse like King Edward, don’t we. He never looks like he’s going to touch anything” – H&H’s Jennifer Donald

H&H’s Polly Bryan, who was also out in Herning for the competition, and H&H’s Lucy Elder, who has been covering the event from back in the UK, share their thoughts on the incredibly exciting dressage freestyle and all of the para dressage medals.

“I’ve watched Lottie’s freestyle test about seven times since she rode it – I actually feel quite emotional just thinking about it now” – H&H’s Polly Bryan

Looking ahead to the British Show Pony Society’s (BSPS) Summer Championships, H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson catches up with top pony producers Sara Parrott and Craig Elenor to find out their favourite BSPS Championships memories and their plans for this year’s show. Then Alex sits down with our regular podcast host H&H’s Pippa Roome to explain why this show is so important in the showing calendar and what are the key classes to look out for.

“We’ve got a complete range of ponies, from opens to one who’s only been to one show before. We’ll win a flowery sash hopefully!” – Sara Parrott



Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 116

