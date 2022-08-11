The Horse & Hound Podcast 115: World Dressage Championships & Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe review





Our 115th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast features our full review of the team competition at the World Dressage Championships, where the British team won a brilliant silver medal and Lottie Fry won an incredible individual gold in the grand prix special aboard Glamourdale. As this podcast was recorded prior to the freestyle, we will review that in full on next week‘s episode. H&H’s Polly Bryan, who is out in Herning, where the championships are taking place, and H&H‘s Lucy Elder, who has been covering the event from the UK, share their thoughts on the amazing achievements of the British team so far. Then H&H’s Martha Terry and Gemma Redrup, who were both reporting from the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe last week, ably assisted by their colleagues Pippa Roome who was covering the event remotely, give the full lowdown on all the action from the Gloucestershire event. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“Lottie came in and absolutely blew it out of the water. Considering this was a Danish crowd, they went wild for her” – H&H’s Polly Bryan

Then H&H’s Martha Terry and Gemma Redrup, who were both reporting from the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe last week, ably assisted by their colleagues Pippa Roome who was covering the event remotely, give the full lowdown on all the action from the Gloucestershire event.

“Tim was delighted and Tim‘s ride aboard Vitali was very much him trying to gear this horse up for a crack at Burghley next month” – H&H’s Gemma Redrup

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 115

