The Horse & Hound Podcast 111: Gareth Hughes | Hartpury dressage | Hoof cracks | News round-up

In our 111th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, supported by NAF Five Star Superflex, H&H’s Polly Bryan talks to top British international dressage rider Gareth Hughes. He reflects on what makes a successful championship team and his own career.

“I’ve been very lucky in my life – I think I’ve fulfilled all of my ambitions. I’ve never had an ambition to win an individual medal because truly and honestly I don’t think I’m good enough” – Gareth Hughes

H&H’s Polly Bryan is joined by H&H’s Lucy Elder to chat about the dressage action from the CDI, CPEDI and premier league at Hartpury.

“It was really lovely to be back in the indoor arena for the freestyle grand prix with a great crowd” – H&H’s Lucy Elder

H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones to talk about equine obesity in the show ring and the administration of pain relief at FEI shows.

“Dr Nixon’s view is that judges should always place overweight horses further down the line” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on equine obesity in the show ring.

Finally, farrier Sam Dracott talks about what happens when cracks develop in horses’ hooves.

“Getting hoof cracks to stabilise and knit is the hardest bit” – Sam Dracott

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 111

