The Horse & Hound Podcast 110: Under-25 eventing champion Greta Mason | Dealing with lost shoes | News round-up





In our 110th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, supported by British Horse Feeds, H&H’s Pippa Roome talks to new under-25 national eventing champion Greta Mason after she won the title at Bramham last month. She talks about her experience at the event with her partner of 10 years, Cooley For Sure, plus she gives us some insight into her background and current set-up. H&H’s Jennifer Donald is joined by H&H’s Bolesworth reporter Lucy Elder to chat about some of the key stories from the show last week. Pippa then catches up with H&H’s news team to talk about the future of show riding ponies and advice for horse owners as the cost of living crisis continues. And finally, we kick off a new series with farrier Sam Draycott, who has insight on what to do when you head down to the field to find your horse only has three shoes on. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“It was the biggest track I’d ridden and I was nervous, but he jumped fantastically and tried his heart out” – Greta Mason

“The sport there was phenomenal this year and it was a cracking show” – H&H’s Lucy Elder

“The message really is prevention is better than cure and the upkeep of your horse’s is paramount even while trying to save money” – H&H’s senior news writer Becky Murray on advice for horse owners during the cost of living crisis.

“When they do lose a shoe, the best thing to do is to not turn your horse out as if you do, the breaking of the foot makes it harder for us to nail the shoes on” – Sam Draycott

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 110

