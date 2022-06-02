The Horse & Hound Podcast 105: rising showing star Alice Homer | Dangers for vets | News round-up





In our 105th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Alex Robinson talks to rising star of the showing world, Alice Homer. She talks about her successful week at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and more. H&H’s Pippa Roome and the H&H team then discuss concussion rehabilitation, long distance transport of horses to slaughter and a new petition to ban sky lanterns. Finally, we’ll hear from two vets; Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine and the Royal Veterinary College’s Andy Fiske-Jackson. They give us an insight into some of the dangers of veterinary life. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“The atmosphere in that ring is buzzy – we had to canter straight towards the Household Cavalry” – Alice Homer on one of her 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show experiences.

H&H’s Pippa Roome and the H&H team then discuss concussion rehabilitation, long distance transport of horses to slaughter and a new petition to ban sky lanterns.

“One part I found really interesting was how the Injured Jockeys Fund tailors their rehabilitation for those with concussion” – H&H’s senior news writer Lucy Elder on making decisions on vet treatment of horses

Finally, we’ll hear from two vets; Rick Farr from Farr & Pursey Equine and the Royal Veterinary College’s Andy Fiske-Jackson. They give us an insight into some of the dangers of veterinary life.

“In a flash a hind leg came up and walloped me in the face – I looked like I’d been in a boxing match” – Andy Fiske-Jackson

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 105

