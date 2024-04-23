Final farewell to ‘courageous’ police horse with ‘distinctively big ears’





Tributes have been paid to a police horse with “distinctive big ears and loveable personality”, who has died in retirement aged 22.

Part-bred Irish draught Loxley began his police career with Nottinghamshire Constabulary mounted unit. When the unit disbanded in 2012, the 16.2hh “courageous” gelding was bought by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

During his time with GMP Loxley worked in all aspects of the mounted unit, including at Manchester derby football matches, parades and demonstrations, and community events.

Loxley developed arthritis in his hocks and was unable to continue in patrol work, and in 2016 he was retired to the Horse Trust, Buckinghamshire.

“We were thrilled to give Loxley a place to retire in comfort after his service to two police forces,” said a Horse Trust spokesman.

“An amiable and gentle chap, Loxley fitted straight in with our herd of golden oldies and spent most of his time out in our fields enjoying grazing and hanging out with his friends.”

Horse Trust staff noticed Loxley was “not quite himself” and was showing signs indicative of pneumonia. He received veterinary care and although he responded to initial treatment, a scan showed that one of his lungs had several masses that were “unlikely to be treatable”.

“This meant that the only choice was to give Loxley a pain-free and comfortable passing to avoid him suffering,” said the spokesman.

The spokesman added that the charity “won’t feel the same” without Loxley’s “distinctively big ears and utterly loveable personality”.

“We find solace in knowing he is now galloping pain-free over the rainbow bridges, towards greener pastures. Rest in peace Loxley,” said the spokesman.

