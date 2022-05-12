The Horse & Hound Podcast 102: Scott Brash | Badminton review | News round-up | Bitting





In our 102nd weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Jennifer Donald talks to showjumping Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash. He talks about why he believes one of his rides, Hello Jefferson, is one of the best horses in the world. H&H’s Pippa Roome then reviews Badminton with H&H’s Catherine Austen and she also catches up with the H&H news team to discuss riders teaching others without the appropriate licence, the build up to the World Championships and also the shortage of vets in Britain. Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-Williams, shares some final thoughts as she rounds off her mini series on The Horse & Hound Podcast. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

