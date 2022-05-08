The Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast day five: Final day review | Top riders reflect on their result | Competition round-up





In the fifth and final episode of The Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast, supported by Baileys Performance Balancer, H&H’s Gemma Redrup is joined by fellow H&H colleagues Pippa Roome, Martha Terry and Lucy Elder to discuss all the action from the final day of Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian. We talk about everything from the final day of competition and hear from the top finishers on what they thought of their result, plus our review of the day’s action, and we discuss how we think the competition has panned out as a whole. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

The H&H team at Badminton kick off their chat by discussing the final leaderboard.

“It was a great round from what I saw – I don’t think they had a bad moment” – Pippa Roome on the winner of Badminton Horse Trials 2022

The team then discuss the showjumping track that competitors faced this afternoon.

“It was a very tough course and it shook up the leaderboard” – Martha Terry on the showjumping track

We then discuss our thoughts on the competition as a whole this weekend.

“I loved it and I think it’s the right result” – Lucy Elder on how she felt the competition turned out

Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast: day five

Read our full Badminton form guide in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound (issue dated 5 May 2022). Our bumper 20-page Badminton report will be in our 12 May issue.