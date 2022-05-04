The Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast day one: First horse inspection | Predictions | Thoughts on the cross-country course

In our first episode of The Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast, supported by Baileys Performance Balancer, H&H’s Gemma Redrup is joined by fellow H&H colleagues Pippa Roome and Lucy Elder to discuss all the action from day one of Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian. We talk about everything from the action at the first horse inspection to our initial thoughts on the five-star cross-country track, plus some of our predictions ahead of the first day of dressage tomorrow. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.
The H&H team at Badminton kick off their chat by discussing the action from the first horse inspection.
“We had a couple of horses held at the first horse inspection, so it wasn’t just a fashion parade” – Pippa Roome on the first trot-up
Gemma and Lucy then share their thoughts on the five-star cross-country track having walked the course.
“The course looks enormous and I just hope that everyone who is competing has a horse that likes ditches” – Gemma Redrup on the five-star cross-country track
The team then give some of their predictions ahead of the first day of dressage competition, which kicks off tomorrow (5 May), including who they think will win the five-star, which combination will lead after tomorrow, who will win the Glentrool Trophy and who will be the best Badminton first-timer.
“I think the draw is quite front loaded this year with a number of strong combinations performing their dressage tomorrow” – Pippa Roome on Thursday dressage leader possibilities
- We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com
Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast: day one
