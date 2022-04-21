The Horse & Hound Podcast 99: Top showjumper Holly Smith | Winter Dressage Championships | Bridle design | News round-up





In our 99th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Jennifer Donald talks to top showjumper Holly Smith, who discusses what she looks for in a top horse. H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with H&H’s Polly Bryan to discuss last week’s NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships. Pippa then talks to the H&H news team to discuss spinal chord injury research, data in horse sport and why we need to worry about the future of Hackneys. Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-WIlliams, who talks about bridle design and what will work for your horse. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“I like them to jump and they’ve got to be sound to take the work and they have to be brave, scoped, careful – all horses have their faults, it’s just trying to find ones that you can work with” – Jonelle Price reflecting on her Badminton 2018 win.

H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with H&H’s Polly Bryan to discuss last week’s NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships.

“It was great to be back at Hartpury with the championship’s atmosphere back to normal post-Covid” – H&H’s Polly Bryan on the Winter Dressage Championships.

Pippa then talks to the H&H news team to discuss spinal chord injury research, data in horse sport and why we need to worry about the future of Hackneys.

“It’s jaw-dropping what has already been achieved in this research” – H&H’s senior editor Eleanor Jones on research into spinal chord injuries.

Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-WIlliams, who talks about bridle design and what will work for your horse.

“However well designed your bridle is, if it doesn’t fit your horse properly, it’s not going to serve him well or give him any greater comfort” – Tricia Nassau-Williams

