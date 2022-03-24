The Horse & Hound Podcast 95: Grand prix dressage rider Sonnar Murray-Brown | Cheltenham Festival review | Bitting issues | News round-up





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

In our 95th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Polly Bryan talks to international grand prix dressage rider, Sonnar Murray-Brown. He talks about his rising equine stars and coming back from breaking both of his legs. H&H’s Jennifer Donald and Gemma Redrup then discuss all the action from last week’s Cheltenham Festival. H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss whether we’ll still be riding horses in 20 years and a new laminitis study. Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-WIlliams, who talks about bit selection and resolving issues in this area. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

Episode 95 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service available every Thursday morning for our H&H digital subscribers, is now live.

Each episode is available for all H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app 24hrs after its early release to our H&H digital subscribers. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. This will allow more listeners to make The Horse & Hound Podcast an essential part of their week on Friday morning.

In our 95th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Polly Bryan talks to international grand prix dressage rider, Sonnar Murray-Brown. He talks about his rising equine stars and coming back from breaking both of his legs.

“I just thought, why has this happened to me? I’ve got dreams to fulfil and places to go – this is not my story” – Sonnar Murray-Brown on his horrific injury

H&H’s Jennifer Donald and Gemma Redrup then discuss all the action from last week’s Cheltenham Festival.

“We don’t need to talk about glass ceilings and the first female jockey to win things anymore, because she’s done it all now and it’s so impressive” – Jennifer Donald on the impressive Rachael Blackmore

H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss whether we’ll still be riding horses in 20 years and a new laminitis study.

“If we don’t have social licences, we don’t have a sport” – H&H’s senior editor Eleanor Jones on the discussion around the future of riding horses

Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-WIlliams, who talks about bit selection and resolving issues in this area.

“In my mind the first thing to be clear about is what the goal is – no matter how expensive the piece of equipment is, it is only going to be as effective as the rider using and implementing it” – Tricia Nassau-Williams

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 95

.

.

Listen now to other recent episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…