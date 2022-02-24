The Horse & Hound Podcast 91: Showjumper Jay Halim | Rider strength training | News round-up





In our 91st weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Jennifer Donald talks to top international showjumper Jay Halim. He talks about the biggest wins of his career, burning issues in the horse world and how he got started in equestrianism. H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss stud books in a post-Brexit world and de-nerving in dressage horses. Finally, personal trainer Katie Bleekman shares her thoughts on the importance of strength training for riders. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“My mum ended up getting a job in a local supermarket stacking shelves in order for me to have a pony, so I am a product of hard work and determination” – Jay Halim on how he started riding.

H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss stud books in a post-Brexit world and de-nerving in dressage horses.

“British Dressage (BD) has clarified their rule on de-nerving in horses in their 2022 rule book” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on de-nerving in dressage horses in Britain.

Finally, personal trainer Katie Bleekman shares her thoughts on the importance of strength training for riders.

“My whole ethos as a coach and helping riders specifically is to bridge the gap of riding specific training but also make sure that we are working on progressing strength and in order to do that, we need to have a structured approach and make sure that we’re thunking about goals” – Katie Bleekman

