The Horse & Hound Podcast 89: Five-star winner Mollie Summerland | Improving a rider’s seat | News round-up

In our 89th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Pippa Roome talks to event rider Mollie Summerland (pictured) about her win in the five-star at Luhmühlen last year and coping with such a big triumph at a young age.

“There were times weeks later where I was at home and I would just start crying about it – I don’t understand how something like that could ever happen to me” – Mollie Summerland on how she felt after her five-star victory

Pippa then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss the Olympic format, new rider weight guidelines and paying for off-road riding.

“It’s not all sporting politics – it’s essentially the future of horse sport and that’s why it’s important that the horse world is engaged and gets it right” – H&H’s senior news writer Lucy Elder on the Olympic format for equestrian sport.

Finally, personal trainer Katie Bleekman talks about strengthening and improving a rider’s two-point seat.

“This will help you become more stable and better balanced as a rider, and it will also help your riding become more effective” – Katie Bleekman

