The Horse & Hound Podcast 85: Top amateur eventer Lauren Innes | Rider fitness post-Christmas | News round-up





In our 85th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Pippa Roome talks to the event rider, Lauren Innes, Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year at the 2021 Horse & Hound Awards. Lauren shares her insight on juggling a demanding job with riding at the top level. H&H’s Polly Bryan then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss the latest news in the equestrian world. Finally, we’re kicking off a new advice series with personal trainer Katie Bleekman, who will talk about getting your exercise programme back on track after the festive break. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“I get the number of runs in a year that some of the professionals get in a weekend, so having a great support team around you to make every run count as much as it can, I think is really important” – Lauren Innes on the challenges she faces as an amateur rider competing at top level.

H&H’s Polly Bryan then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss the latest news in the equestrian world.

“It is good news as it’s a major push for increased research, treatment and prevention of sporting concussions” – H&H’s senior news writer Lucy Elder on a government action plan aiming to improve the prevention and treatment of concussion in sport

Finally, we’re kicking off a new advice series with personal trainer Katie Bleekman, who will talk about getting your exercise programme back on track after the festive break.

“The best way to think about getting back into your training or exercise routine is to think about the approach you take with your horse after he has had a break or a holiday and apply it to yourself” – Katie Bleekman

