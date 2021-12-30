The Horse & Hound Podcast 83: 2021 review featuring Tom McEwen, Lottie Fry, Ben Maher and more





In our 83rd weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Veredus and their UK distributor Zebra, we review all things equestrian from 2021. The team at H&H will pick out their favourite interviews of 2021, and share them with us once again. We’ll be hearing from some of the riders who made this year special for British horse sport, including Tom McEwen (pictured), Lottie Fry and Ben Maher, while we’ll also hear from some of those who were simply our favourite interviewees over the past 12 months, including Charlotte Dujardin, David Broome and Ginny Elliott. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“I felt we couldn’t look back at the past year without talking to Tom McEwen, who made time to talk to us soon after arriving back from the Olympics with eventing team gold and individual silver” – H&H’s Pippa Roome on one of her favourite eventing interviews to be aired on the Horse & Hound Podcast in 2021

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

H&H Plus podcast: episode 83

