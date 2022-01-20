The Horse & Hound Podcast 86: Olympic and European dressage champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl | Rider diet | News round-up





In our 86th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Polly Bryan talks to the current Olympic and European dressage champion, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl. Jessica talks about how she handled the pressure in Tokyo. H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss fragile foal syndrome, the cost of living and how different grazing systems can benefit the environment. Finally, personal trainer Katie Bleekman talks about getting your diet on track, ready for the 2022 season. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“I always told myself that ‘Dalera’ doesn’t know the difference between the German championships and the Olympics, so why should I make a difference? The only thing we can do is to give our best” – Jessica von Bredow-Werndl on how she handled the Olympic pressure in Tokyo.

H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss fragile foal syndrome, the cost of living and how different grazing systems can benefit the environment.

“The results were unexpected as it showed horse owners were giving consideration to things like biodiversity, soil health and rewilding” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on a study carried out to discover how different grazing systems can benefit the environment.

Finally, personal trainer Katie Bleekman talks about getting your diet on track, ready for the 2022 season.

“If you were looking at what to feed your horse, you wouldn’t just think ‘right, what’s the quickest way for him to lose weight?’ You would think about keeping condition on, making sure he has the balance of all the correct nutrients he needs, and the same should apply to yourself” – Katie Bleekman

