The Horse & Hound Podcast 88: Top showing rider Rebecca Penny | Improving your core strength | News round-up





In our 88th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by NAF Five Star Superflex, H&H's Alex Robinson talks to native pony rider specialist and recent London International Horse Show winner Rebecca Penny (pictured). She tells us how she got started with her very first pony. H&H's Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss a new tool to help with eventing safety, the importance of our horses' quality of life and why equine obesity is no joke. Finally, personal trainer Katie Bleekman talks about the importance of core strength and how you can improve yours.

“I bought him myself with my pocket money when I was 15. He was called Rossway George – I’ve always been a bit of a wheeler dealer, just anything that creates an opportunity” – Rebecca Penny on her early career.

H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss a new tool to help with eventing safety, the importance of our horses’ quality of life and why equine obesity is no joke.

“This new tool is live and ready to go – it looks at a horse’s form in varying grades and how prepared you are to enter an event” – H&H’s senior news writer on a new tool to help improve eventing safety.

Finally, personal trainer Katie Bleekman talks about the importance of core strength and how you can improve yours.

“Having a lack of core strength can really contribute to poor posture in the saddle – especially with things like rounded shoulders and the inability to hold a really stable seat” – Katie Bleekman

H&H Plus podcast: episode 88

