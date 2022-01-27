The Horse & Hound Podcast 87: Harry Charles | Mounting from the ground | News round-up





In our 87th weekly episode of The Horse &; Hound Podcast, currently supported by NAF Five Star Superflex, H&H’s Jennifer Donald talks to top British showjumper, Harry Charles, who enjoyed an incredible brace of wins at the London International Horse Show in December. Harry talks about the influence of his father Peter on his career. H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss tack theft, a new series’ in para dressage and how decisions are made in international horse sport. Finally, personal trainer Katie Bleekman talks about hip flexibility and getting on your horse from the ground. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

Episode 87 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service available every Thursday morning for our H&H digital subscribers, which is currently supported by NAF Five Star Superflex, is now live.

Each episode is available for all H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app 24hrs after its early release to our H&H digital subscribers. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. This will allow more listeners to make The Horse & Hound Podcast an essential part of their week on Friday morning.

In our 87th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast H&H’s Jennifer Donald talks to top British showjumper, Harry Charles, who enjoyed an incredible brace of wins at the London International Horse Show in December. Harry talks about the influence of his father Peter on his career

“He’s been there for me through everything and he is an incredible guy – having someone there that I can go to and ask questions and know they are going to give me the best and correct answer is priceless” – Harry Charles on having his father Peter on hand for advice.

H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss tack theft, a new series’ in para dressage and how decisions are made in international horse sport

“Check your insurance, check your tack lockers and check your security” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on pleas from riders around tack theft.

Finally, personal trainer Katie Bleekman talks about hip flexibility and getting on your horse from the ground.

“The main problem with riders not being able to get on their horses from the ground is down to a lack of flexibility and strength” – Katie Bleekman

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

H&H Plus podcast: episode 87

.

.

Listen now to other recent episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…