The Horse & Hound Podcast 90: Top dressage rider, judge & trainer Isobel Wessels | Boost your confidence | News round-up





In our 90th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Polly Bryan talks to top international dressage trainer, judge and rider Isobel Wessels. She provides some great insight on how to prepare for a dressage test to gain the highest possible score. H&H editor Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss Horse of the Year Show qualifiers being removed from the Great Yorkshire Show and new kit recommendations in eventing. Finally, personal trainer Katie Bleekman shares how advice on how to boost your riding confidence. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“You need to know the test and really think about where judges will be giving their marks and make sure you’re doing what you should be doing” – Isobel Wessels on getting the most from your dressage test performance.

H&H editor Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers being removed from the Great Yorkshire Show and new kit recommendations in eventing.

“The Great Yorkshire Show was told that if it didn’t drop a new rule it brought in in 2021, then it would lose its HOYS qualifiers” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on why HOYS qualifiers have been dropped from the Great Yorkshire Show.

Finally, personal trainer Katie Bleekman shares her advice on how to boost your riding confidence.

“You need to have the ability to control your horse and that your 50% of the partnership is as strong and as confident both mentally and physically as it possibly can be” – Katie Bleekman

