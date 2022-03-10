The Horse & Hound Podcast 93: Former top Jump jockey Barry Geraghty | Roughing hunters off | News round-up





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

In our 93rd weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Jennifer Donald talks to legendary former Jump jockey Barry Geraghty, looking ahead to next week’s Cheltenham Festival. He talks about the pressure of riding at this event, which is the highlight of the Jump racing calendar. H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss the staff crisis in the horse industry, how research into horse vision is making racing and eventing safer and the initial outcome of an investigation into last year’s equine herpes outbreak in Europe. Finally, hunting vet Helen Van Tuyll is back to give us some advice into roughing horses off as the hunting season comes to an end. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

Episode 93 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service available every Thursday morning for our H&H digital subscribers, is now live.

Each episode is available for all H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app 24hrs after its early release to our H&H digital subscribers. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. This will allow more listeners to make The Horse & Hound Podcast an essential part of their week on Friday morning.

In our 93rd weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Jennifer Donald talks to legendary former Jump jockey Barry Geraghty, looking ahead to next week’s Cheltenham Festival. He talks about the pressure of riding at this event, which is the highlight of the Jump racing calendar.

“On a personal level for any jockey riding, they want success, and this success means more than any other winner – its intensity is different” – Barry Geraghty on what it means to win at the Cheltenham Festival

H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss the staff crisis in the horse industry, how research into horse vision is making racing and eventing safer and the initial outcome of an investigation into last year’s equine herpes outbreak in Europe

“There is real concern about business viability once the minimum wage increase comes in next month” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on the staff crisis in the horse industry.

Finally, hunting vet Helen Van Tuyll is back to give us some advice into roughing horses off as the hunting season comes to an end.

“There’s a lot of different techniques for turning our horses out for the summer” – Helen Van Tuyll

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

H&H Plus podcast: episode 93

.

.

Listen now to other recent episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…