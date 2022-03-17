The Horse & Hound Podcast 94: Italian eventer Vittoria Panizzon | How bitting has changed | News round-up





In our 94th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Pippa Roome talks to ltalian event rider Vittoria Panizzon. She talks about her experiences of riding at three different Olympics, including the challenges of getting to Tokyo last year. Pippa then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss the treatment of grooms in our industry, how the menopause affects riders and also a look into jockey weights. Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-WIlliams, who talks about changes in this area over the years. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“We were having to juggle Covid, Brexit and Olympic rules, which was almost not doable – there was a moment where we didn’t know how we were going to get there” – Vittoria Panizzon on the difficulties surrounding getting to Tokyo

“I spoke to numerous riders this week who had found that their life and enjoyment of riding had been severely affected by symptoms” – H&H’s senior news writer Lucy Elder on how the menopause affects riders

“I think it’s an incredibly exciting and positive time in our industry, because so much more thought and care are going into our products” – Helen Van Tuyll

