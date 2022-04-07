The Horse & Hound Podcast 97: Tiger Roll’s former jockey Davy Russell | Caring for your horse’s teeth and mouth | News round-up





In our 97th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Jennifer Donald talks to jockey Davy Russell about Tiger Roll’s fantastic career, his two Grand National victories and what makes this little horse so special. H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss who can work in show ponies, concussion in children and riders’ recent experiences while travelling to Europe. Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-WIlliams, who talks about equine mouth assessments and keeping your horse’s teeth in order. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

“He was so quick; his speed from take-off to landing was incredible – he could pass horses in mid-air” – Davy Russell on Tiger Roll’s phenomenal talent as a racehorse.

H&H’s Pippa Roome then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss who can work in show ponies, concussion in children and riders’ recent experiences while travelling to Europe.

“As a judge, Jill Perkins said that she didn’t like to see ponies that had been “set up” by an older rider and that a child should be a pilot rather than a passenger” – H&H’s senior editor Eleanor Jones on the discussion around who can warm up show ponies.

Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-WIlliams, who talks about equine mouth assessments and keeping your horse’s teeth in order.

“Having a good equine dental technician checking your horse’s teeth and mouth every 12 months is very important, regardless of how old the horse is or the amount of work that the horse is doing – he’s got his teeth and he’s using them every day” – Tricia Nassau-Williams

