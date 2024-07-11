How The Insurance Emporium’s pick and mix cover can help owners | A Horse & Hound Podcast promotional feature





Horse & Hound’s podcast host Pippa Roome chats to The Insurance Emporium’s claims team lead Lidija Drakulic about why owners might want to consider having horse insurance when times are tight, how you can tailor cover to suit your budget with the company’s pick-and-mix policies, and the benefits offered by policies for horse riders who don’t own their own horse.

Horse & Hound readers can get a special 5% discount on their equine insurance by quoting HH99 when you call 03300 244 005, or go to theinsuranceemporium.co.uk/hh99. Offer ends 31 December 2024 and is not available in conjunction with any other promo code.

Horse insurance policies at The Insurance Emporium start with one standard benefit and then you simply choose which optional benefits you want to add. Horse rider insurance policies can also include riding clothes as an optional benefit.

How The Insurance Emporium can help horse owners

The Insurance Emporium’s claims team lead Lidija Drakulic explains: “So as a company, we aim to protect the things in life that are special to you with horses being a big part of that. We think horse insurance can alleviate some of the stress that you have around the care for your horse. You should never be in a position where you have to weigh up the veterinary care that your horse might need over the financial cost of it.

“So we have pick and mix products that allow you to pay for the cover that you need and tailor it to something that could give you a bit of peace of mind, with veterinary fees cover to suit individual budgets and needs from £2,500 to £7000 of cover. Knowing that should something happen you could have something to fall back on during what is a difficult time can alleviate some of that stress.

“While it can be tempting to eliminate as many costs as possible – and insurance quite often comes up on that list because it’s not something that you need to use all the time – if the time comes that you do need to use it, it is comforting to know that it is there.

“With pick and mix policies, you can tailor your cover to something that suits your budget while still providing you with a level of cushioning should something come up. Accidents and incidents are not something that we ever want to think will happen to us but they do. It could be something simple as an accident in the field. And those bills can unfortunately really rack up quite a high cost – our records show that a field accident can average at £600-£700 an incident.

“So it is knowing that you have peace of mind that you can call up and discuss it with somebody and there is help available for you should that ever come up.”