What all horse owners should be thinking about in February *Promotion*

While the days are undoubtedly getting longer at this time of year, February usually brings the final push of the worst winter weather. You’re so close to spring – you can almost taste it – yet it’s likely that many areas of the country will get hit with a barrage of snow before it arrives.

With the better weather around the corner, it’s a good time to think back to the spring of last year and consider what went well for you and your horse – as well as what didn’t – and what you could do differently this time to make this spring a better one.

Changes in management

There are, of course, a whole host of new management considerations and challenges that come part and parcel with spring. For many horse owners, the spring grass is a cause of great concern as it increases the risk of weight gain and laminitis.

If this is something you’re worried about, take the opportunity to get ahead of the game this year and monitor your horse’s weight and body condition score sooner so that you can react to any changes earlier. You can also weigh up your spring grazing and daily management options – and if this includes paddock rotation, strip-grazing or a track system, it’s a good time to check all your fencing is in good working order and ready to go.

For most horses, spring also brings about an increased workload as days get longer and the weather improves, but for some partnerships this also marks the start of the competition season. You may have plans to approach your horse’s workload and competition in a different way this year, either changing your training, stepping up a level or heading out for the first time.

Planning ahead

Whatever change is on your horizon and whatever your goals are for 2025, one way to be prepared is by reviewing your horse insurance. You may find you need to take out a new policy or upgrade your current one to ensure you’re covered for everything you’ve got planned this year.

Francis Martin, CEO of The Insurance Emporium, says: “Our lunar monthly policy can cover vet’s fees up to £7,000 per incident, for a maximum of 365 days – whichever is reached first. This means that if you need to make a claim for a lameness problem, you’ll also be able to claim for an issue related to gastric ulcers. So for each of these unrelated problems you may receive up to 365 days of cover, up to £7,000.

“At The Insurance Emporium, we offer policies for all horses and ponies over 31 days old and under 20 years old. The standard benefits include death, theft or straying, but there are plenty of optional benefits in addition to the £7,000 per incident vet fee cover on lunar monthly plans. These include saddlery and tack, dental treatment and personal accident, which you may want to consider if you’re changing your plans this year.”

For horses aged 20 years and over, Francis explains that there is the option of the veteran horse insurance policy.

“With the veteran policy, the standard benefit is death due to external visible accidental injury only, plus theft or straying. There are also optional benefits, including vet’s fees for external visible accidental injury up to £1,500 per incident on lunar monthly plans.”

