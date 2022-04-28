The Horse & Hound Podcast 100: Dressage rider Becky Moody | Bit materials | News round-up





In our 100th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Polly Bryan talks to top dressage rider Becky Moody about her recent success at the Winter Championships, her rising stars and why trainability can take a horse a very long way. Polly then catches up with the H&H news team to discuss the equestrian staffing crisis, developments in racehorse welfare and aftercare, and the growing excitement ahead of Badminton Horse Trials. Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-Williams, who talks about different materials used in horse bits. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

In our 100th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, H&H’s Polly Bryan talks to top dressage rider Becky Moody, who talks about how her current top horse has really started to come into his own as he’s moved up the levels and why it’s important not to be too quick to dismiss a horse that doesn’t have the wow factor at a young age.

“You think you have a feel for what is required and what young horses have that star quality, but actually what I’m learning, the more that I do this, is that you haven’t a clue!” – Becky Moody on identifying dressage talent in young horses

Polly then talks to the H&H news team to discuss the equestrian staffing crisis, developments in racehorse welfare and aftercare, and the growing excitement ahead of Badminton Horse Trials.

“Her staff are employed within the law and, although she may not be able to pay London office wages, her staff live on-site, with everything provided such as sheets, towels and cleaning products, they all get home cooked Italian food and home-grown veg, and they can compete and school their own horses during their working hours” – H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones on an employer’s view of the current staffing crisis

Finally, we’ll be hearing from bits and bitting expert Tricia Nassau-Williams, who talks about the range of different materials used for bits and what to look out for.

“What are the different options and what are the pros and cons of using them? And if you’re competing, make sure you check the rule book” – Tricia Nassau-Williams

