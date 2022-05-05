The Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast day two: Thursday dressage review | How does Kentucky’s five-star track compare? | Further predictions





In our second episode of The Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast, supported by Baileys Performance Balancer, H&H’s Gemma Redrup is joined by fellow H&H colleagues Pippa Roome, Martha Terry and Lucy Elder to discuss all the action from day two of Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian. We talk about everything from the action in the dressage to some further thoughts on the five-star cross-country track, plus some of our predictions ahead of the second day of dressage tomorrow. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

The H&H team at Badminton kick off their chat by discussing the action from the first day of dressage.

“His test was really impressive, despite his walk being slightly tense” – Gemma Redrup on the day one dressage leader

Pippa then shares her thoughts on how the cross-country track at Badminton compares to the five-star course at Kentucky Three-Day Event last week.

“The Kentucky Horse Park is very manicured and beautiful in a different way to how Badminton is” – Pippa Roome on how the two courses compare

The team then share some of their predictions ahead of the second day of dressage competition, which continues on Friday (6 May), including who they think could rustle up the top 10.

“I can’t see Tom McEwen ending up any lower than third after the dressage” – Martha Terry on how she thinks things will look on the leaderboard by the end of the second day of dressage

Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast: day two

