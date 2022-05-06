The Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast day three: Dressage review | Top riders’ thoughts on the five-star track | Cross-country preview





In the third episode of The Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast, supported by Baileys Performance Balancer, H&H’s Gemma Redrup is joined by fellow H&H colleagues Pippa Roome, Martha Terry and Lucy Elder to discuss all the action from day three of Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian. We talk about everything from the action on the second and final day of dressage to hearing some top riders’ thoughts on the five-star track, plus we pick out some key fences on the cross-country course and discuss how we think the leaderboard will look after the cross-country phase tomorrow. We hope you’ll enjoy listening.

The H&H team at Badminton kick off their chat by discussing the action from the second and final day of dressage.

“It was a beautiful test and to post that score at five-star level, it was always going to be something pretty special” – Lucy Elder on the day two dressage leader

We then hear from some key contenders about what they think about this year’s five-star cross-country track.

“It’s brave, it’s bold, it’s quite intense, it’s a long way and it’s everything a five-star track should be” – Piggy March on her thoughts on the cross-country

The team then pick out on fence from the cross-country course that they think might prove influential.

“There are bound to be people who have time-faults or problems, but a lot of those in the top 10 have so much experience” – Pippa Roome on what she makes of the cross-country and those facing the challenge tomorrow

Finally, all four members of the team have their say on how they think the leaderboard might look at the end of the cross-country phase.

“we shouldn’t underestimate how some of the fences are built on mounds and how much that will take out of horses” – Martha Terry on how she thinks the cross-country course could influence the leaderboard by the end of cross-country day

Horse & Hound Badminton Daily Podcast: day three

Read our full Badminton form guide in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound (issue dated 5 May 2022). Our bumper 20-page Badminton report will be in our 12 May issue.