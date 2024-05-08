One horse held at first Badminton Horse Trials trot-up, plus two late withdrawals





The first Mars Badminton Horse Trials trot-up was bathed in glorious sunshine this afternoon (8 May), but it wasn’t totally free of drama.

Huberthus AC, the mount of British-based Australian Bill Levett was sent to the holding box by the ground jury of Sandy Phillips (GBR), Jane Halim (USA) and Christian Steiner (AUT). The 12-year-old gelding, owned by Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson, was happily accepted upon re-presentation.

One of the more notable horses presented was MCS Maverick, one of two mounts for Britain’s Pippa Funnell. The 11-year-old, owned by Nick and Sarah Ross, appeared somewhat taken aback by the abundance of crowds and photographers as he walked out under Badminton House’s iconic archway and attracted everyone’s attention when he reared to a good height. Pippa remained the ultimate professional staying calm throughout, despite having to grab hold of her hat as she ran back down the trot-up strip, before the gelding was accepted by the ground jury.

There were two late withdrawals prior to the Badminton Horse Trials trot-up as British hopeful Tom McEwen did not bring his sole ride CHF Cooliser forward to the first horse inspection, opting to withdraw the mare beforehand. The other rider who will not compete in this year’s event is Richard Coney and Poetry In Motion.

Sixty-nine horses will go forward to the dressage, which will get underway at 9am when first to go, Tom Jackson and Farndon, will enter the main arena.

