Would you jump these? Take a virtual walk around the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course 2022





With competition about to get underway properly at the 2022 Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, we take a look at what lies ahead for riders on the cross-country course on Saturday 7 May. The course is approximately 6,700m in length and has an optimum time of 11min45sec. Designed by Eric Winter, how will this year’s Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course ride?

Fence one: Spillers Starter

Fence two: Mike Weaver’s Haywain

Fence three: The Badminton Logs

Fence four ABC: HorseQuest Quarry

Fence four BC alternative route

Fence five: RDA Fundraiser

Fence six ABC: Voltaire Design Huntsman’s Close

Fence seven: Pedigree Kennels

Fence eight: Lightsource bp Lower Lake

Fence nine/10AB:Badminton Lake

Alternative fence 10B

Fence 11: World Horse Welfare Lakeside

Fence 12AB: Clarence Court Egg Boxes

Fence 13: Ford Broken Bridge

Fence 14ABC: KBIS Brush Village

Fence 15: Mars Equestrian Footbridge

Fence 16: Countryside Alliance Roll Top Brush

Fence 17AB: Mars Equestrian Sustainability Bay

Fence 18ABC: LeMieux Leap

Alternative fence 18C

Fence 19AB/20: Nyetimber Corners

Alternative fence 19A

Alternative fence 19B

Fence 21/22: Rolex Rails

Alternative fence 21

Alternative fence 22

Fence 23AB: Holland Cooper Vicarage Vee

Alternative fence 23AB

Fence 24ABCD: Lightsource bp Solar Farm

Alternative fence 24ABCD

Fence 25: Badminton Collection Flower Boxes

Fence 26AB/27: Mars M

Fence 28: Brewers Barrels

Fence 29AB: Saville Hay Feeder

Riders can choose which part B they want to take from the three boxes below

Fence 30: Joules Keepers Brush (riders can choose to jump either the left-handed or right-handed house)

Fence 31: Rolex Trunk (fencing will be removed)

Fence 32: Platinum Jubilee

Read our full Badminton form guide in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound (issue dated 5 May 2022). Our bumper 20-page Badminton report will be in our 12 May issue.

