Would you jump these? Take a virtual walk around the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course 2022

    • With competition about to get underway properly at the 2022 Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, we take a look at what lies ahead for riders on the cross-country course on Saturday 7 May. The course is approximately 6,700m in length and has an optimum time of 11min45sec. Designed by Eric Winter, how will this year’s Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course ride?

    Fence one: Spillers Starter

    Fence two: Mike Weaver’s Haywain

    Fence three: The Badminton Logs

    Fence four ABC: HorseQuest Quarry

    Fence four BC alternative route

    Fence five: RDA Fundraiser

    Fence six ABC: Voltaire Design Huntsman’s Close

    Fence seven: Pedigree Kennels

    Fence eight: Lightsource bp Lower Lake

    Fence nine/10AB:Badminton Lake

    Alternative fence 10B

    Fence 11: World Horse Welfare Lakeside

    Fence 12AB: Clarence Court Egg Boxes

    Fence 13: Ford Broken Bridge

    Fence 14ABC: KBIS Brush Village

    Fence 15: Mars Equestrian Footbridge

    Fence 16: Countryside Alliance Roll Top Brush

    Fence 17AB: Mars Equestrian Sustainability Bay

    Fence 18ABC: LeMieux Leap

    Fence in front will be removed prior to competition

    Alternative fence 18C

    Fence 19AB/20: Nyetimber Corners

    Alternative fence 19A

    Alternative fence 19B

    Fence 21/22: Rolex Rails

    Alternative fence 21

    Alternative fence 22

    Fence 23AB: Holland Cooper Vicarage Vee

    Alternative fence 23AB

    Fence 24ABCD: Lightsource bp Solar Farm

    Alternative fence 24ABCD

    Fence 25: Badminton Collection Flower Boxes

    Fence 26AB/27: Mars M

    Fence 28: Brewers Barrels

    Fence 29AB: Saville Hay Feeder

    Riders can choose which part B they want to take from the three boxes below

    Fence 30: Joules Keepers Brush (riders can choose to jump either the left-handed or right-handed house)

    Fence 31: Rolex Trunk (fencing will be removed)

    Fence 32: Platinum Jubilee

    Read our full Badminton form guide in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound (issue dated 5 May 2022). Our bumper 20-page Badminton report will be in our 12 May issue.

