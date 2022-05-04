Would you jump these? Take a virtual walk around the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course 2022

With competition about to get underway properly at the 2022 Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, we take a look at what lies ahead for riders on the cross-country course on Saturday 7 May. The course is approximately 6,700m in length and has an optimum time of 11min45sec. Designed by Eric Winter, how will this year’s Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course ride?
Fence one: Spillers Starter
Fence two: Mike Weaver’s Haywain
Fence three: The Badminton Logs
Fence four ABC: HorseQuest Quarry
Fence four BC alternative route
Fence five: RDA Fundraiser
Fence six ABC: Voltaire Design Huntsman’s Close
Fence seven: Pedigree Kennels
Fence eight: Lightsource bp Lower Lake
Fence nine/10AB:Badminton Lake
Alternative fence 10B
Fence 11: World Horse Welfare Lakeside
Fence 12AB: Clarence Court Egg Boxes
Fence 13: Ford Broken Bridge
Fence 14ABC: KBIS Brush Village
Fence 15: Mars Equestrian Footbridge
Fence 16: Countryside Alliance Roll Top Brush
Fence 17AB: Mars Equestrian Sustainability Bay
Fence 18ABC: LeMieux Leap
Alternative fence 18C
Fence 19AB/20: Nyetimber Corners
Alternative fence 19A
Alternative fence 19B
Fence 21/22: Rolex Rails
Alternative fence 21
Alternative fence 22
Fence 23AB: Holland Cooper Vicarage Vee
Alternative fence 23AB
Fence 24ABCD: Lightsource bp Solar Farm
Alternative fence 24ABCD
Fence 25: Badminton Collection Flower Boxes
Fence 26AB/27: Mars M
Fence 28: Brewers Barrels
Fence 29AB: Saville Hay Feeder
Riders can choose which part B they want to take from the three boxes below
Fence 30: Joules Keepers Brush (riders can choose to jump either the left-handed or right-handed house)
Fence 31: Rolex Trunk (fencing will be removed)
Fence 32: Platinum Jubilee
Read our full Badminton form guide in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound (issue dated 5 May 2022). Our bumper 20-page Badminton report will be in our 12 May issue.
You might also be interested in:
Badminton Horse Trials dressage times released: when does your favourite start?
How to watch Badminton Horse Trials 2022: what you need to know
Badminton sells out cross-country day as site at capacity
*Exclusive* Watch Andrew Hoy walk the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course: ‘A true five-star test’
12 things you absolutely must do and see if you’re going to Badminton Horse Trials
21 pairs to watch at Badminton Horse Trials: will one of these riders win this week’s five-star?
Save time and money with a subscription to Horse & Hound
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.