Badminton sells out cross-country day as site at capacity





Badminton Horse Trials cross-country day tickets have sold out.

This is the first year that the event (5 to 8 May), presented by Mars Equestrian, has had an advance tickets only policy and there will be no option to buy on the gate.

“Saturday car passes and personal admission tickets have sold out due to reaching capacity that the site can accommodate,” said a Badminton spokesman this morning (4 May).

“We know that there will be disappointed customers, but tickets are still available for Thursday, Friday and Sunday, provided they are booked by midnight on the day before attending.”

The event warned last week that it “potentially may sell out for cross-country day”, and its prediction has proved correct.

Badminton Horse Trials has been considering advance tickets only since the 2019 event, where it almost reached capacity on the Saturday.

In January, a Badminton spokesman told H&H that the last two years cemented the decision as many events are now “tickets in advance only”.

“There is no limit on the number of tickets that each person can purchase but if we reach full capacity it gives us the ability to stop sales,” said the spokesman at the time.

“If tickets are available, the final sale date is midnight of the day before the relevant one. The ‘no tickets at the gate’ will be strongly enforced.”

The Gloucestershire five-star gets underway today, following two years of Covid-forced cancellations.

The CCI5* trot-up starts at 4.30pm, followed by the first day of dressage tomorrow (Thursday, 5 May).

Read H&H’s ultimate guide to Badminton Horse Trials tickets for all you need to know about tickets at the 2022 event. For those following at home, find out how to watch Badminton Horse Trials on TV.

