Badminton 2022 cross-country will not be shown live on the BBC – but here’s how you can watch





How to watch Badminton Horse Trials is changing this year as the five-star event reveals a new hybrid of paid-for and free BBC coverage.

Badminton Horse Trials returns from 4-8 May 2022, three years since it was last held in 2019. The 2020 and 2021 fixtures were both cancelled, owing to Covid.

Badminton has had its own livestream in the past, as well the BBC coverage. The big change for 2022 is that this livestream is now behind a paywall and that the BBC will not be showing the full day of cross-country for free on its red button service on the Saturday.

Fans will still be able to watch the full competition, including the horse inspections, but this will now be on the paid-for streaming service Badminton TV. Sunday’s two-hour highlights and final result show, which will include recorded cross-country action from the previous day, will be broadcast free, as usual, by the BBC.

“We know how much our loyal followers all over the world enjoy following every single aspect of the competition, whether spectating on event or at home, so we hope Badminton TV will be a great addition to everyone’s enjoyment,” said event director Jane Tuckwell.

“We are excited about this new venture, brought to you by the Badminton TV production team who have provided the BBC coverage for many years and are looking forward to entertaining a worldwide audience with the highest standards of production.”

On the InsideBadminton podcast released on Monday (3 January), created by the EquiRatings Eventing Podcast, the event’s commercial director Andrew Tucker explained that the reason for the paywall was a commercial one.

“The TV is currently a big cost to us, so we have had to take the decision to offset some of that cost,” he said, adding that the same production team will pull together both the Badminton TV and BBC coverage.

Badminton TV packages for the 2022 event went on sale today (6 January) for £14.99, rising to £19.99 from 1 April onwards. It will be available to watch live and on demand worldwide.

UK viewers watching on the final day will be advised to switch to join the BBC coverage, when the highlights and final programme starts, while those watching overseas will be able to view the competition via Badminton TV throughout.

