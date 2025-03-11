Tributes to Caroline Moore
The eventing community has shared many tributes to top trainer and mentor Caroline Moore, who died on 7 March. As well as having evented to top level, Caroline was a hugely respected coach, instrumental in the success of British eventing teams from juniors to seniors.
Olympic gold medallist Ros Canter said: “Caroline was an inspirational coach and mentor to so many of us, but above all else she was a wonderful friend, and one who I will never forget. What we achieved together I will be forever proud of.”
Reving up for the Festival
The Cheltenham Festival gets underway today and our reporters will have you covered throughout all four days of top-class racing action.
Today’s highlight is the Champion Hurdle where Constitution Hill will be bidding for glory once again in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at 4pm.
ITV Racing’s presenter Ed Chamberlin has nominated the 2023 champion as his cert of the meeting, saying: “He’s a generational talent and looks back to his best.”
Fire destroys Nottinghamshire yard
Two riders – Michelle Marriot and her partner Frazer Guy – have said they lost “everything but the hay and the wheelbarrow” after a devastating fire swept through their yard. Fortunately their horses Bonnie and Clyde were in the fields at the time and so were unscathed.
The pair arrived at their yard on 4 March to find the fire brigade were already there. The tack room and stables were already destroyed.
