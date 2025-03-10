‘A legacy of excellence, a wonderful friend’: final farewell to inspirational coach Caroline Moore





The inspirational coach and mentor Caroline Moore has died, aged 56, leaving a “legacy of excellence, resilience, and a passionate dedication to the growth of eventing” that will be felt for generations.

Caroline, who evented to top level then turned to coaching in 2010, died on 7 March, three years after she was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Caroline, a Fellow of the British Horse Society (BHS), was a former British Eventing (BE) youth performance coach and instrumental in securing medals for Britain, in juniors, young riders and seniors. She also co-owned Allstar B, the 2018 double world gold medallist with Ros Canter, with whom she worked closely as a trainer and mentor.

“It is with great sadness that we hear the news of the passing of Caroline Moore, a pioneering coach and mentor within the world of eventing,” a British Eventing spokesperson said. “Caroline, who was recently awarded the British Eventing outstanding achievement award, leaves behind a legacy that will be felt for generations to come.

“Under her expert guidance, the British international youth teams achieved exceptional success in a number of prestigious international competitions, bringing honour and recognition to British equestrian sport on the world stage.”

The spokesperson said Caroline’s impact on eventing extended far beyond coaching.

“Her unwavering dedication to the betterment of eventing was reflected in her active involvement in mentorship programs, training initiatives, and numerous contributions to the broader equestrian community. Her selfless commitment to elevating the sport and supporting its growth will be remembered by all who had the privilege of working with her.

“Those who were fortunate enough to work with Caroline speak of her boundless generosity, not only in sharing her expertise but in her nurturing of the next generation of riders and coaches. Caroline’s influence, wisdom and kindness will forever be a part of the fabric of British eventing.”

In 2023, Caroline Moore set up the Performance Mentoring Programme (PMP), to give professional event riders a support system to access advice and subsidised training. The scheme, which opened for 2025 applications in January, is ideal for aspiring young riders and offers a refresh for those who want to improve their strategy. She told H&H in 2023 it was something she had always wanted to do.

Five-star eventer Felicity Collins, who was trained by Caroline for over 10 years, said she would never forget her.

“Thank you for changing my life and helping me grow up both as a person and a rider the past 13 years, being there for the highest highs and lowest lows, sharing tears and laughter,” she said. “For always believing in me when I didn’t and pushing me to be my best. The most positive, generous and kind person I have ever met and a total inspiration.”

The BE spokesperson added: “Caroline Moore’s legacy is one of excellence, resilience and a passionate dedication to the growth of eventing. She leaves behind a profound mark on the sport, and her influence will continue to inspire athletes and coaches alike for many years to come.”

On the EquiRatings Eventing Podcast at the end of January, Caroline said that since her diagnosis, she had been determined to do as much as she could; she went skydiving, gliding white-water rafting, and “turned into somebody who was getting the absolute most out of life – and I still do”.

“The last three years have possibly been the best three years of my life,” she said. “In a funny sort of way; in terms of things I’ve changed, friends, family and bringing everything a little bit more into a really clear perspective.”

A BHS spokesperson said the charity was very saddened.

“Caroline enjoyed coaching all those in the equestrian community, but she will be most remembered for the time she generously gave to coaching young people,” the spokesperson said.

“Caroline became a much-valued BHS Fellow in 2008 and has always been an active member of the society, passionate about sharing her skills and knowledge. Horse welfare and wellbeing was at the forefront of everything she did, whether running a masterclass or coaching competition riders.

“She will be much missed by both the society and by the wider equestrian world.”

Ros said: “Caroline was an inspirational coach and mentor to so many of us, but above all else she was a wonderful friend, and one who I will never forget. What we achieved together I will be for ever proud of. Thank you, Caroline, for everything.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now